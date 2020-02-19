State Comptroller: More Than $5B Left Unclaimed in Texas

WESLACO – More than $5 billion is left unclaimed in Texas.

The Texas Comptroller’s Office says they receive about $600 million a year in wages that can’t be returned to their rightful owner.

The agency has a website to help people check if they have unclaimed cash.

It includes records of thousands of dollars in unpaid wages, dormant bank accounts and refunds.

We tested it out with one local resident and found she had hundreds of dollars in unclaimed money.

"Yes, that's very surprising to me. I never got any kind of notice or nobody ever told me anything or got a letter stating 'We owe you a refund' or anything,” says resident Diana Gonzales.

KRGV’s Taylor Winkel reached out to Kevin Lyons with the Comptroller’s Office Public Affairs to find out how the process works.

"It's always going to be there- there's no statute of limitations. I mean you can lose something in 1970 and if you claim it now, we give it to you,” says Lyons.

