Statements Will be Heard in Case of Murder of Rio Grande City Teen

RIO GRANDE CITY – A judge will allow some statements to be heard in a case involving the murder of a Rio Grande City teen.

The attorney for Sebastian Torres tried suppressing his clients’ statements.

They sought to keep jurors from hearing what Torres told law enforcement officers about his alleged involvement in the murder of Chayse Olivarez.

Torres is charged with murder, tampering with a corpse and tampering with physical evidence. Trial is set for April.

