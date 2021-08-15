STHS offers discounted mammogram screenings
Related Story
October is Breast Cancer Awareness month.
South Texas Health System is offering discounted mammogram screenings at all their locations.
For those who don’t have health insurance, 2D mammograms are $60 and 3D mammograms are $150.
To pre-register for an appointment call 956-388-2190.
Women 40 years and older are being encouraged to sign up.
News
