x

STHS offers discounted mammogram screenings

2 hours 31 minutes 40 seconds ago Monday, October 05 2020 Oct 5, 2020 October 05, 2020 10:01 PM October 05, 2020 in News - Local

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month.

South Texas Health System is offering discounted mammogram screenings at all their locations.

For those who don’t have health insurance, 2D mammograms are $60 and 3D mammograms are $150.

To pre-register for an appointment call 956-388-2190.

Women 40 years and older are being encouraged to sign up.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days