Stores open at La Plaza Mall with Black Friday deals

Many people wait hours in lines for Black Friday.

The doors at the La Plaza Mall in McAllen were set to open at 6 a.m., but people went inside around 5 a.m.

For many, the goal is to get early Christmas presents.

Right now, the popular item seems to be shoes.

"I don't know, they are for my son.," Valley shopper said. "He's been making good grades, so this is part of his reward after COVID shutdown and the virtual learning,"

"Well, most of them come from expensive prices, for Black Friday they're going for retail prices," Valley shopper said.