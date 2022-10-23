Student of the Week: Ezra Esquivel

A 17-year-old Brownsville Porter Early College High School student is not letting anything get in the way from reaching his dream to become an engineer.

Ezra Esquivel's passion for becoming an engineer started with Legos.

"As a kid, I've always seen Legos as an escape from my reality, and it really got my mind thinking," Esquivel said. "You're doing an engineer's job when you're putting Legos together."

Fast-forward to now, and this Porter Early College High School senior has come a long way.

"I went from Legos to aluminum, steel, and I'm working with multi-thousand dollar robots now," Esquivel said.

With a 4.8 GPA, Esquivel ranks in the top 5% of his class. He juggles various AP courses and clubs.

This year., he will be graduating from high school with an Associate's Degree in General Studies.

"I was able to join the P-Tech program, and I'm going to be the first generation to graduate from this program," Esquivel said.

Esquivel's dedication and will to succeed makes him this week's Student of the Week.

