Study: Immigrants in Valley Less Likely to Call 9-1-1 Out of Fear of Deportation

MCALLEN – Medical experts in Hidalgo County are learning some residents are too scared to call for help, according to a new study.

Hidalgo County EMS conducted 600 interviews with individual people for the study.

They found people living in the U.S. illegally are more likely to refrain from calling 9-1-1 in a life or death situation.

The outreach director at La Union del Pueblo Entero, or LUPE, says the EMS’s findings only confirm what they have already known.

Watch the video above for the full report.

Learn how to spot a heart attack before it happens by visiting the American Heart Association website.