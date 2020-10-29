Sunday shooting kills one man in Brownsville

One man has died following a shooting that happened on Sunday in Brownsville.

The Brownsville Police Department responded to reports of gunfire Sunday on the 3000 Block of Clavel Street in Brownsville. Upon arrival, they found a man in his 30s who had been shot several times.

According to a news release by the Brownsville Police Department, the man was transported to the hospital where he later died due to his injuries.

This case still remains under investigation and there is no word a suspect.

Watch the video for the full story.