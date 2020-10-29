Sunday Shooting kills one man in Brownsville
Related Story
One man has died following a shooting that happened on Sunday in Brownsville.
The Brownsville Police Department responded to reports of gunfire Sunday on the 3000 Block of Clavel Street in Brownsville. Upon arrival, they found a man in his 30s who had been shot several times.
According to a news release by the Brownsville Police Department, the man was transported to the hospital where he later died due to his injuries.
This case still remains under investigation and there is no word a suspect.
Watch the video for the full story.
News
One man has died following a shooting that happened on Sunday in Brownsville. The Brownsville Police Department responded to... More >>
News Video
-
More migrant children crossing the border without their parents
-
Current and former Brownsville ISD school board trustees testify during bribery case
-
Consumer News: Pandemic Has More People Cooking
-
Man's mail-in ballot returned to sender — twice
-
Rising sea level contributes to storm surges on South Padre Island