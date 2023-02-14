Suspect in deadly Edinburg shooting to be arraigned Monday

A suspect in a fatal October 2022 shooting is set to be arraigned on Monday.

Alphie Howard Slough is accused in the shooting death of 24-year-old Ricardo Guzman, who was found dead with gunshot wounds on a driveway at a home on the 2700 block of Alberta Road.

Witnesses told authorities they heard gunshots from inside the house, and saw Guzman walk outside and collapse on the driveway.

Deputies said days after the shooting, Slough turned himself in at a Stripes store in San Juan.

Slough has been in custody since his arrest on a $1 million bond, court records show.