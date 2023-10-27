Suspects in Mercedes shooting charged with aggravated assault

The suspects involved in the Mercedes shooting have been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Wednesday afternoon.

Bowie Nassar, 17, and Raul Christopher Garcia, 17, were arraigned and issued a $200,000 bond each. The judge said part of the conditions if they bonded out were they not allowed to make contact with the victims.

Police said originally that three suspects were arrested.

The shooting occurred Monday afternoon near Mercedes Early College Academy. The victim called police saying he was shot at.

When police arrived, they saw the suspects run into a nearby residence, but voluntarily came out.