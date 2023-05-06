Taekwondo Takes Mario Around The World

BROWNSVILLE – Mario Ledezma spends a lot of time training. His hard work has paid off.

The 15-year-old Hanna student has represented Texas and the United States in events around the globe.

“I’ve went to Spain and also to Canada,” said Ledezma.

This summer, he added another country to his list. Korea.

Ledezma spent a couple weeks there competing in two tournaments.

“It’s real cool because you get to fight people from other places you won’t fight all the time here in the Valley, so you get to experience different styles of fights and new fighters,” said Ledezma.

The teen came back home with a pair of bronze medals.

“Felt good because it felt like I accomplished something, but I need to improve on other stuff,” said Ledezma.

Ledezma has trained at the Olympic Taekwondo Academy in Brownsville since he was a kid. The 2nddegree black belt will continue training to compete in prestigious events.

His long-term goal is to represent the U.S. at the Olympics.