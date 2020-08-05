x

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to visit McAllen Convention Center

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will be visiting the McAllen Convention Center on Tuesday.

The McAllen Convention Center was converted to an alternate COVID care site over the weekend with the capability to house up to 250 patients.

The facility was chosen after a month-long search by local and state leaders.

