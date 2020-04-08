Texas governor announces temporary closure of state parks, historic sites
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Tuesday that state parks and historic sites will be temporarily closed.
According to a news release sent by the Office of the Governor, the closures are a part of the state’s efforts to strengthen social distancing practices and prevent gatherings of large groups of people.
Historic sites and state parks will close to the public starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday and will reopen at the direction of the Governor, according to the release.
"Social distancing is our best tool to curb the spread of COVID-19 and save lives," said Governor Abbott. "The temporary closure of our state parks and historic sites will help us achieve this goal by preventing the gathering of large groups of people. I urge all Texans to continue to stay at home except for essential services as we respond to COVID-19. By following these social distance practices, we will overcome this challenge together."
