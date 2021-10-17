Texas Rangers investigating after shots fired from Mexico into Starr County

The Texas Rangers are investigating after members of the Texas National Guard were believed to be the target of shots fired from across the border.

The Texas Department of Public Safety announced on Friday that two shots were fired from Mexico into Starr County on Thursday. The guardsmen were patrolling along the border with Mexico.

State troopers, officer with CBP and the Texas Rangers responded to the scene.

