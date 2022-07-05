Third Arrest Made in Hidalgo Co. Capital Murder Case

Alfredo Huerta has been charged with capital murder.

Huerta is the third person to be arrested in the connection with the murder of Fernando Garza.

EDINBURG – Hidalgo County sheriff’s investigators say a third arrest has been made in connection with a recent murder.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS reported earlier this week, authorities charged Edna Rivera and Julio Deleon with the murder of Fernando Garza, Jr.

Garza’s body was found Saturday morning in an orchard near Mission.

Authorities say the motive was possibly drug related.

The third suspect is expected to be arraigned Thursday afternoon.