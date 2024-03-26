Thousands visit Basilica of San Juan for Palm Sunday

Sunday marked the last week of Lent for Catholics across the world.

Every year thousands of people from the Rio Grande Valley, and other parts of the country, travel to celebrate Palm Sunday at the San Juan Basilica.

Estanislado Rodriguez usually attends a church in Weslaco, but today wasn't any regular Sunday.

"This is a very religious day for the Catholic people," Rodriguez said.

Palm Sunday and Holy Week marks the last week of Lent.

Churchgoers receive Palm leaves that they later weave into the shape of a cross. Traditionally, the leaves are saved for a year, then burned to use for ashes on Ash Wednesday.

Those who celebrated Palm Sunday say it's a time of reflection and prayer and not just for their own lives.

With so much going on around the world, they say there's more reason than ever for hope.

"They can get along, without killing each other. There's no reason for wars," Rodriguez said. "This is when we can get together and pray for peace."

Catholics will continue celebrating through Good Friday.

