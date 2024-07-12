x

Thursday, April 13, 2023: Partly sunny, temps in the 80s

Related Story

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

News
Thursday, April 13, 2023: Partly sunny, temps...
Thursday, April 13, 2023: Partly sunny, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can... More >>
1 year ago Thursday, April 13 2023 Apr 13, 2023 Thursday, April 13, 2023 6:48:00 AM CDT April 13, 2023
Radar
7 Days