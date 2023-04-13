x

Thursday, April 13, 2023: Partly sunny, temps in the 80s

6 hours 4 minutes 55 seconds ago Thursday, April 13 2023 Apr 13, 2023 April 13, 2023 7:48 AM April 13, 2023 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days