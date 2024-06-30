Thursday's Weather - 5pm
News Video
-
Planned Parenthood South Texas launches fund to provide non-abortion related healthcare services
-
Witnesses react to deadly 18-wheeler crash at Mission home
-
Toddler found unresponsive in Harlingen remains in the ICU, daycare employee charged
-
Bond set for daycare employee arrested after Harlingen toddler found unresponsive
-
Edinburg brothers arraigned following road rage shooting
Sports Video
-
Former Nikki Rowe QB now 7on7 Head Coach
-
Mother reacts to Shaine Casas making the U.S. Olympic team
-
Valley Evolution Volleyball Club Headed to Nationals in Las Vegas
-
Roque Cortinas returns to Rio Grande City as head softball coach
-
UTRGV Women's Basketball Building Chemistry during Summer Sessions