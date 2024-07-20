Tracking Beryl's path Saturday evening

EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been updated throughout.

The latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center shows the entire Rio Grande Valley is out of the forecast cone of uncertainty for Beryl.

Tropical Storm Beryl's maximum sustained winds remain at 60 miles per hour, according to an advisory released by the National Hurricane Center on Saturday at 10 p.m.

At the time of the advisory, Beryl was located about 300 miles southeast of Corpus Christi and is forecast to become a hurricane again Sunday or Sunday night before reaching the middle Texas coast. While the entire Rio Grande Valley is out of Beryl's forecast cone, we can expect some effects from the storm on Sunday, including bands of rain in the lower Valley, mid-Valley, and the coast. Tropical storm force winds are still possible at the coast Sunday, with elevated surge one to two feet above average. A hurricane watch, tropical storm warning, and storm surge watch are in effect for the coastal areas of the Valley.

“I wouldn't say we're dodging the bullet, I'd say we're being grazed by it,” First 5 Weather Chief Meteorologist Tim Smith said.

Watch the video above for the full story.

