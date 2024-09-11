Tracking Francine: Traffic hazards issued in Willacy County following rain

Willacy County drivers are being warned of traffic hazards due to the large amount of water over the roadway on Highway 186 just west of FM 2209, according to the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office also reported large potholes in the area of FM 490 & FM 2099. Drivers are being urged to slow down or avoid the area.

Willacy County was also under a tornado warning Tuesday that expired at 8:30 a.m. following a report of a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado located over Port Mansfield.

Weather conditions were starting to improve by noon.