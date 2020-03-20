Travel restriction amid COVID-19 outbreak leaves Valley native stranded in Peru
WESLACO – Desperate and just wanting to come home. COVID-19 travel restrictions left a Rio Grande Valley native stranded in Peru – she’s not alone.
Last July, Gabriella Garcia booked tickets to travel to Peru with her friends. She’s from Rio Grande City. She never thought her trip would end up in anxiety and confusion.
While on a flight back to Lima, the capital of Peru, after spending a day hiking in the mountains, Garcia and her friends got the news about the president of Peru announcing a national shutdown.
The Department of State released a statement regarding this case:
U.S. citizens in these countries should:
- · Monitor the relevant Embassy’s website for the most up-to-date information
- · Enroll at STEP.state.gov to receive the latest updates from the Embassy
- · Follow the advice of the CDC and local health authorities that you can find at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
- · Check with your airlines regarding any updated information about your travel plans and/or restrictions.
- · Monitor the Department of State’s COVID-19 website at https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/traveladvisories/ea/covid-19-information.html
U.S. citizens present in countries where the U.S. Embassy has suspended consular services, such as Venezuela, should review the country page for that country on our website - for example, our Venezuela page is here: https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/international-travel/International-Travel-Country-Information-Pages/Venezuela.html.
