Travel restriction amid COVID-19 outbreak leaves Valley native stranded in Peru

WESLACO – Desperate and just wanting to come home. COVID-19 travel restrictions left a Rio Grande Valley native stranded in Peru – she’s not alone.

Last July, Gabriella Garcia booked tickets to travel to Peru with her friends. She’s from Rio Grande City. She never thought her trip would end up in anxiety and confusion.

While on a flight back to Lima, the capital of Peru, after spending a day hiking in the mountains, Garcia and her friends got the news about the president of Peru announcing a national shutdown.

The Department of State released a statement regarding this case:

The Department of State has no higher priority than the safety and security of U.S. citizens overseas.

We are aware the governments of several countries have announced suspension of air travel. We are considering all options to assist U.S. citizens in these countries and are continuously assessing travel conditions in all areas affected by COVID-19. We will continue to update our travel advisories and safety information for U.S. travelers as situations evolve.