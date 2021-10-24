Tree Causing Concerns for AEP Customer in La Feria Trimmed

UPDATE (6/13): A power company is taking action in a La Feria neighborhood after residents asked CHANNEL 5 NEWS for help.

On Monday, Bob Gardner said his electricity would flicker due to power lines running through trees.

He says he saw a crew working on repairs on Wednesday.

AEP advises customers to continue reporting issues.

-----

LA FERIA – A La Feria man says being a vigilant customer for American Electric Power isn’t paying off.

Bob Gardner says nearly every day, the electricity flickers at his home. He says it may be a sign that there’s a threat too close to home.

Four months ago, Gardner called to report trees growing through and around power lines four. He tells us he’s still waiting for crews to resolve the issue.

KRGV’s Daisy Martinez reached out to an AEP representative, who says reports are handled on a priority basis.

If you see any problems with nearby power lines call 1-866-223-8508.

Watch the video the video above for the full story