Trial Continues for Mexican Drug Lord El Chapo

WESLACO – The trial continues for Mexican drug lord Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman.

Guzman’s lawyer called one witness and put a document into the record before resting the case.

The witness was an FBI agent who was called by the defense.

Guzman was captured in 2015 and escaped jail through a tunnel dug into his prison cell before he was sent to the U.S. in 2017.

The jury will hear closing arguments on Wednesday and Thursday.

