Tropical Storm Beryl's impact at South Padre Island causes beach closures

A few people have made it out to South Padre Island on Sunday, despite Tropical Storm Beryl arrival off the coast.

The island saw heavy rain and strong winds at around 7 a.m. and Beryl is expected to continue impacting coastal areas.

Significant impacts inland are not likely, but rain and wind will be more active along the coast. There is a red flag warning at the island, which means there is heavy surf and dangerous currents.

Cameron County has announced several beach closures due to Tropical Storm Beryl. They include:

- Boca Chica beach

- County Beach Access #3

- County Beach Access #4

- County Beach Access #5/E.K. Atwood Park Pavilion

- County Beach Access #6

Cameron County says these beaches will be temporarily closed to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic until further notice.

County beach access areas, such as Isla Blanca Park and Andy Bowie County Park, will remain open until further notice.