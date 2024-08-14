x

Two-a-Day Tour: Donna North Chiefs

By: Gloria Morelia

This year, Donna North is returning quarterback Jaime Arciniega for the third and final year of his high school football career.

He's not the only one returning on offense.

Chiefs running back Mark Ibarra and wide receiver Prince Johnson join him to form an experienced group of skill position players. Each serve as a key weapon for this Donna North offense.

