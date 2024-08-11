Two-a-Day Tour: Donna Redskins

The Donna Redskins are one of the many teams in the Rio Grande Valley that have been significantly impacted by UIL realignment.

The team secured the fourth and final playoff spot in the district last season, but now their district goes from seven teams to nine and the competition gets steep.

District foes PSJA North, Flour Bluff, and Harlingen South combined for two district titles and just one district loss last fall. Now, they'll all fight it out in District 15-5A Division I.

"I tell the team everyday, if you wanna be the best, you've gotta play the best, and you've gotta strive to beat the best," Donna head football coach Mike Gonzales said when asked about the new district. "They're gonna give us a run, man. I tell the guys lets play 'Donna Tough' and let's get after it."

The team is also undergoing a lot of change on offense. The team lost both their starting quarterback and offensive coordinator this past year, as the LaFevre father-son duo left to join Edinburg Vela. However, the team isn't spending too much time worrying about what they've lost.

"I can tell you this thing, we're gonna hang our hat on our defense." Gonzales said. "We have a new offensive coordinator, we have a new offense... Now we're more of a ground and pound."

