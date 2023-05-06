x

Two-A-Day Tour: Economedes

EDINBURG - It's football time again in the Rio Grande Valley.  The 2018 season is now underway with teams back on the field to prepare for the upcoming schedule.  Practice makes perfect!  CHANNEL 5 SPORTS again this season offers a look at every varsity team in the area.  Tonight's Two-A-Day tour stop is Economedes in Edinburg.

Tuesday, August 07 2018
