Two-A-Day Tour: Economedes
Related Story
EDINBURG - It's football time again in the Rio Grande Valley. The 2018 season is now underway with teams back on the field to prepare for the upcoming schedule. Practice makes perfect! CHANNEL 5 SPORTS again this season offers a look at every varsity team in the area. Tonight's Two-A-Day tour stop is Economedes in Edinburg.
News
EDINBURG - It's football time again in the Rio Grande Valley. The 2018 season is now underway with teams back... More >>
News Video
-
Group of 133 migrants flown back to Guetemala from Harlingen airport
-
WATCH LIVE: Secretary Mayorkas discusses end of Title 42
-
‘We just want to know why we're targeted:’ DPS conducting enhanced inspections...
-
Hidalgo County early voting turnout a fraction of 2019's election cycle
-
Mission police to host memorial garden ceremony for victims of crime