Two-a-Day Tour: Edinburg Bobcats

The Edinburg Bobcats are coming off a 4-7 record last season, but that ultimately resulted in an impressive 4-1 mark in district play.

That secured the team second place in district behind the PSJA Bears.

Now, the early morning practices have the Bobcats gearing up for another strong season.

"It's been early. We've been our here early. We've been used to it because of our summer practices, so it's easy transition for most part." Edinburg Rene Guzman said.

"Coming back from the practice field we're taking it one day at a time," Bobcats senior quarterback Jaet Santa Maria said. "Offseason coming in from summer workouts to now obviously. Working out with these guys we really feel a connection with each other. A brotherhood. We're looking to produce this year."

The Bobcats will start the season against Mercedes on August 30th.

Watch the video above for the full story.