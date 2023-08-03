x

Two-A-Day Tour: La Villa

It's time to talk Valley high school football again. Throughout the month of August, CHANNEL 5 will be visiting every team as we get ready for the 2019 season. 

It's all part of our Two-A-Day Tour.

In this video, we focus on La Villa.

3 years ago Monday, August 19 2019 Aug 19, 2019 Monday, August 19, 2019 6:42:00 PM CDT August 19, 2019
