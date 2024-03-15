Two-A-Day Tour: Mission
Related Story
It's time to talk Valley high school football again. Throughout the month of August, CHANNEL 5 will be visiting every team as we get ready for the 2019 season.
It's all part of our Two-A-Day Tour.
In this video, we focus on Mission.
News
It's time to talk Valley high school football again. Throughout the month of August, CHANNEL 5 will be visiting every... More >>
News Video
-
Medical Breakthroughs: How AI is helping doctors treat atrial fibrillation
-
DPS officials reminding the public to stay safe on the road during...
-
Fallen Border Patrol Agent Christopher Luna laid to rest in Edinburg
-
Specialized DWI unit patrolling for suspected drunk drivers in Edinburg
-
Delivery driver accused of bringing marijuana into Edinburg juvenile detention center