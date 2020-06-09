Two-A-Day Tour: PSJA
Related Story
It's time to talk Valley high school football again. Throughout the month of August, CHANNEL 5 will be visiting every team as we get ready for the 2019 season.
It's all part of our Two-A-Day Tour.
In this video, we focus on PSJA.
News
It's time to talk Valley high school football again. Throughout the month of August, CHANNEL 5 will be visiting every... More >>
News Video
-
Live Q&A: Dr. Christopher Romero - Valley Baptist Medical Center
-
Black-owned businesses in the Valley see jump in support amid nationwide movement
-
36-year-old identified as victim killed in Weslaco shooting that led to manhunt
-
Federal judge stays Gutierrez execution set for next week
-
Man perseveres through physical therapy amid pandemic at Mission hospital