Two-A-Day Tour: PSJA Bears
SAN JUAN, Texas -- The PSJA Bears are aiming for their first winning season since 2019. They have one of the top QBs in the RGV in senior Jaime Lopez.
Click on the video above for more on this year's bears team.
