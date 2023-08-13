x

Two-a-day Tour PSJA Memorial

PHARR, TEXAS --

Last season, the PSJA Memorial Wolverines finished at the bottom of district 16-5A division two.

This season, the team continues to grow under head coach Will Littleton, who's entering his third season in charge of the program.

Watch the preview above to hear from Littleton and his players as they prepare for a new season.

