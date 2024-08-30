Two-a-Day Tour: PSJA North Raiders

The PSJA North Raiders are one of the most dominant programs in the Valley.

They lost majority of their starters to graduation, but this year Raiders head coach Marcus Kaufmann feels confident these new faces will carry on the dynasty.

"The expectations don't change because of who's in the locker room," Kaufmann said. "They've got that message right now so they've been working really really hard to hold up that expectation."

The expectations for the Raiders are higher than most.

After back-to-back undefeated district seasons, the next wave of players are tasked with living up to that standard.

"We had a lot of kids graduate," Kaufmann said. "But we ran a lot of games where a lot of these kids played a lot of the second half so they're doing pretty good."

PSJA junior quarterback Daren Garcia will be one of the many players needing to step up.

He and Coach Kauffman are confident he'll get the job done.

"I played a lot in the second half when we were blowing things out," Garcia said. "I got the experience, Kauffman said I got more snaps than both of them and I was like 'Wow, I didn't even know that.'"

"He's going to be fine," Kaufmann said of Garcia. "He does a great job checking and getting us into the right formation, so he's going to be fine."

The team will compete in a nine-team district this season, making the road to another district title all the more challenging.

The first game comes Friday night on the road against San Benito.

Watch the video above for the full story.