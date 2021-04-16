Two-A-Day Tour: Raymondville
Related Story
RAYMONDVILLE - Hopes are high across the Valley as high school football returns for another season. CHANNEL 5 SPORTS will be focusing on teams in the four-county area in an attempt to spotlight each squad's strengths and weaknesses. These reports come as preparation for the annual Valley Football Preview show, airing Wednesday, August 30th at 6:30 pm. Two-A-Day Tour coverage continues with this report on Raymondville.
News
RAYMONDVILLE - Hopes are high across the Valley as high school football returns for another season. CHANNEL 5 SPORTS will... More >>
News Video
-
Gun trouble at the border, retired federal agent weighs in
-
Consumer Reports: Staying healthy around pets
-
Palmview HS senior receives 17 college acceptance letters, 7 from Ivy League...
-
McAllen leaders celebrate completion of road, drainage improvement project
-
Local health leader worried J&J vaccine hold could cause vaccine hesitancy