Two-a-Day Tour: Valley View Tigers

Valley View got a taste of playoff last year facing off Mission Veterans Memorial in the first round after finishing the season 2-3 in district play. This year they dropped a division to Class 4A with one less district game and will now face Tuloso-Midway and Calallen.

"We had two Corpus schools last year so we're getting two again," said Head Coach Hector Ayala. "Mentality wise they just see it as we're going to make the playoffs again."