Two Arrested Following Drug Bust in Starr County

LAS LOMAS- Two arrests were made Friday, in connection to a drug bust in Starr County.

Authorities executed a search warrant at the corner of Palm and Elliott Streets.

Investigators with the Starr County Special Crimes Unit found crystal meth, K2, marijuana and Xanax at the scene.

Three assault rifles were also seized.

1 year ago Saturday, March 23 2019 Mar 23, 2019 Saturday, March 23, 2019 3:11:00 PM CDT March 23, 2019
