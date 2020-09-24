Two Arrested Following Drug Bust in Starr County
Related Story
LAS LOMAS- Two arrests were made Friday, in connection to a drug bust in Starr County.
Authorities executed a search warrant at the corner of Palm and Elliott Streets.
Investigators with the Starr County Special Crimes Unit found crystal meth, K2, marijuana and Xanax at the scene.
Three assault rifles were also seized.
News
LAS LOMAS- Two arrests were made Friday, in connection to a drug bust in Starr County. Authorities executed a... More >>