Two credit card skimmers found at San Benito Stripes
San Benito police say two credit card skimmers were found at a Stripes convenience store last week.
The credit card skimmers were found within some of the fuel pumps at the Stripes convenience store located at 898 N. Sam Houston St.
Police believe the devices were at the location for about three weeks and advise residents to contact authorities if you believe you're a victim of the crime.
