Two newlywed police cadets graduate amid recent national events

More than 30 new police cadets are set to graduate virtually from Texas Southmost College Friday night.

Two newlywed cadets tell us recent national events won’t keep them from pursuing their dream.

TSC Criminal Justice Institute Cadets Ruth Erwin and Camden Hesterberg met at Brownsville Community Fellowship Church in 2014.

In October, while preparing themselves for TSC's police academy Hesterberg made another life altering decision - he proposed to Erwin on a trip to South Padre Island.

Wanting the same career has always been a bond for them.

Seeing police brutality issues, protests locally and nationwide, and the recent deaths of two McAllen police officers weighs on them - but Hesterberg says he trusts the training he and his wife endured over six months at TSC.

Watch the video for the full story.