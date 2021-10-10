Two suspects charged in death of student athlete

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with new information from the Harlingen Police Department

Police have arrested two teens in connection with a deadly shooting at a Harlingen apartment complex Wednesday night.

Phillip Michael Martinez, 19, has been arraigned on charges of murder and three counts of aggravated assault following the deadly shooting at Sunshine Village Apartments, located at 1600 Sam Houston.

One person died and two others were hospitalized. Police identified the person killed as Christopher Angel Perales, 17, a student athlete at Harlingen High School.

Police also arrested Deann Ruiz, 18, in connection with the case. Ruiz was charged with tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.

Bonds for Martinez and Ruiz were set at $1,195,000 and $17,000, respectively.

Members of the Harlingen High School Athletic Department saying their hearts are broken, and now, Perales' jersey is on display in the center of their gym.

Dr. Joseph Villarreal, Assistant Superintendent for Secondary Education at HCISD sent Channel 5 News the following statement:

"Our entire HCISD family is heartbroken and saddened by the loss of Christopher Angel Perales. He was a well-loved student among his peers and teachers. We send our deepest condolences to the Perales family, Harlingen High School Basketball Team, and Harlingen High School students and staff."

The Harlingen High School football team will hold a moment of silence in Perales' honor during Friday night's game against Weslaco High.

The case remains under investigation.