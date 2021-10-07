2 teens charged in connection with deadly shooting at Harlingen apartment complex

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with new information from the Harlingen Police Department

Police have arrested two teens in connection with a deadly shooting at a Harlingen apartment complex Wednesday night.

Phillip Michael Martinez, 19, has been arraigned on charges of murder and three counts of aggravated assault following the deadly shooting at Sunshine Village Apartments, located at 1600 Sam Houston.

One man died and two others were hospitalized. Police identified the man killed as Christopher Angel Perales, 17.

RELATED: Police: 1 dead, 2 hospitalized after shooting in Harlingen

Police also arrested Deann Ruiz, 18, in connection with the case. Ruiz was charged with tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.

Bonds for Martinez and Ruiz were set at $1,195,000 and $17,000, respectively.

The case remains under investigation.