Two suspects indicted in San Juan murder investigation

Two men accused in the death of a San Juan man have been indicted.

Samuel Uvalle Sr. and Jesus Grijalva are facing murder charges in the death of Juan Carlos Hernandez De Leon.

According to court records, Uvalle and Grijalva were indicted on Sept. 3. They allegedly beat De Leon to death at a San Juan home back in May. De Leon's body was later found inside a barrel that was buried in Edinburg.

Uvalle and Grijalva are just two of five people who have been arrested in connection with De Leon's death.

Grijalva is scheduled for arraignment on Sept. 17 and Uvalle is scheduled his arraignment on Sept. 23.

Authorities are still looking for one more suspect in connection with the murder, Roberto Salas, who is from Mission.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.