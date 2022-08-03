x

TxDOT Announces Road Closures along I-2

Related Story

PHARR – The Texas Department of Transportation will be closing a portion of I-2 in order to test the structure.

The eastbound lanes of I-2 will be closed in two areas starting Monday night between 11:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

The areas affected are between Jackson Road and Cage Boulevard as well as Cage Boulevard and FM-2557, or Stewart Road.  

Watch the video above for more information.

News
TxDOT Announces Road Closures along I-2
TxDOT Announces Road Closures along I-2
PHARR – The Texas Department of Transportation will be closing a portion of I-2 in order to test the structure.... More >>
3 years ago Monday, October 08 2018 Oct 8, 2018 Monday, October 08, 2018 9:29:44 PM CDT October 08, 2018
Radar
7 Days