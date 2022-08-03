TxDOT Announces Road Closures along I-2
PHARR – The Texas Department of Transportation will be closing a portion of I-2 in order to test the structure.
The eastbound lanes of I-2 will be closed in two areas starting Monday night between 11:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.
The areas affected are between Jackson Road and Cage Boulevard as well as Cage Boulevard and FM-2557, or Stewart Road.

