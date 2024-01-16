TxDOT marks 20th anniversary of Click it or Ticket campaign
Law enforcement agencies noted the 20th year of the Texas Department of Transportation’s click it or ticket program.
TxDOT said that since it first launched, an estimated 7,000 lives have been saved and 120,000 serious injuries were prevented by reminding the public to buckle up.
Authorities from across the Valley will step up enforcement ahead of Memorial Day travel starting on Monday, May 23.
