TxDOT offers tips for driving in rainy conditions

The Texas Department of Transportation is providing some safe driving tips ahead of Wednesday’s rain.

If you see flooded roads, remember to turn around and don't drown. You never know if any power lines or debris are underneath the water.

The number one tip for those who have to drive in rainy conditions is to leave early. It's important you slow down and have plenty of distance between you and the car in front of you.

“Remember to be visible, turn on your headlights, make sure that your windshield wipers are in good condition, check that your tires are in good condition and properly inflated, and don't drive with cruise control during rain events — it could actually cause you to lose control,” TxDOT spokesman Ray Pedraza said.

Drivers can always check road conditions for state highways at drivetexas.org.

You could also call 1-800-452-9292 and speak to an operator to ask for road conditions.

