x

UIL Regional Semi Schedule

Related Story

WESLACO, Texas -- The UIL Regional Semifinals are set for high school football. Here's the schedule:

Friday, November 25th 
6A Division I
San Benito vs. Austin Westlake - 2pm Alamo Stadium (San Antonio)
6A Division II
Harlingen vs. Dripping Springs - 11am Alamodome (San Antonio)
5A Division I 
McAllen High vs CC Veterans at McAllen Veterans Mem. Stadium - 2pm
PSJA North at Brownsville Veterans - Sams Stadium 6pm

News
RGV Football Regional Semifinal Playoff Schedule
RGV Football Regional Semifinal Playoff Schedule
WESLACO, Texas -- The UIL Regional Semifinals are set for high school football. Here's the schedule: Friday,... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, November 20 2022 Nov 20, 2022 Sunday, November 20, 2022 10:33:00 PM CST November 20, 2022
Radar
7 Days