UIL Regional Semi Schedule

WESLACO, Texas -- The UIL Regional Semifinals are set for high school football. Here's the schedule:

Friday, November 25th 6A Division I San Benito vs. Austin Westlake - 2pm Alamo Stadium (San Antonio) 6A Division II Harlingen vs. Dripping Springs - 11am Alamodome (San Antonio) 5A Division I McAllen High vs CC Veterans at McAllen Veterans Mem. Stadium - 2pm PSJA North at Brownsville Veterans - Sams Stadium 6pm