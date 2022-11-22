UIL Regional Semi Schedule
WESLACO, Texas -- The UIL Regional Semifinals are set for high school football. Here's the schedule:
Friday, November 25th
6A Division I
San Benito vs. Austin Westlake - 2pm Alamo Stadium (San Antonio)
6A Division II
Harlingen vs. Dripping Springs - 11am Alamodome (San Antonio)
5A Division I
McAllen High vs CC Veterans at McAllen Veterans Mem. Stadium - 2pm
PSJA North at Brownsville Veterans - Sams Stadium 6pm
