'United Way of Southern Cameron County' ofrecen ayuda gratuita para declaraciones de impuestos
Es temporada de impuestos, y organizaciones como United Way of Southern Cameron ofrecen el servicio gratuito para sus declaraciones.
A través del programa VITA, asistencia voluntaria para la preparación de impuestos, ofrecen ayuda certificada por el IRS para familias que ganan $67.000 dólares al año o menos.
"Si todo este servicio es gratis. el programa VITA ofrece muchas otras cosas, aparte de la preparación de impuestos gratis. También les ayudamos si reciben alguna notificación del IRS o si necesitan solicitar número tributario", agrega Irma Treviño, voluntaria del programa Vita & United Way.
No se necesita cita, las visitas sin previo aviso son bienvenidas.
Asimismo, también puede llamar al 211, proporcionar su código postal y recibir información sobre el centro más cercano.
Una lista de lugares VITA en el Condado de Cameron está disponible en línea.
