Unofficial voting results show Hidalgo County voters in favor of $195 million drainage bond
Unofficial voting results show Hidalgo County voters are in favor of a $195 million bond for multiple drainage improvement projects in the county.
As of Saturday night, 8,874 voters are in favor of the bond with all precincts reporting.
Meanwhile, 4,520 people voted against the bond.
Hidalgo County Drainage District No. 1 Manager Raul Sesin said it will take about 30 years to pay off the bond without raising taxes.
The drainage projects will take about five years to complete, with construction starting as early as 2024.
