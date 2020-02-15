x

UPDATE: City officials name new Lyford police chief

LYFORD – After months without a police department, Lyford city officials have chosen their new chief.

Officials met for the second time this week to choose a police chief. They selected Armin Martinez as the man for the job.

Martinez has more than 20 years’ experience in law enforcement. He’s currently working for the Raymondville Police Department as a patrol sergeant while carrying out administrative duties.

